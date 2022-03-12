AM800 Weather for Saturday, March 12

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 5C with a wind chill near minus 15C.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a low of minus 9C and a wind chill minus 12C.

Tomorrow, cloudy with periods of snow beginning early in the day with a high plus 2C.

Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high 9C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a high of 8C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high 14C.

Thursday, cloudy with a high 14C.

And Friday, more clouds with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 8C.