AM800 Weather for Saturday, March 19

Showers expected today with a high 11C.

Tonight, showers ending overnight then cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries with a low of plus 3C.

Tomorrow, cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers early in the morning with a high of 12C.

Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 12C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a high of 7C.

Wednesday, cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 5C.

Thursday, cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 7C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high of 9C.