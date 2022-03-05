AM800 Weather for Saturday, March 5 2022
Sunny today with a high 8C.
A few showers beginning after midnight with the temperature rising to 12 by morning.
Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud with a high 16C.
Overnight showers are expected and at times heavy in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm.
Monday, periods of snow with a high of 0 C.
Tuesday, sunny with a high of 3C.
Wednesday, sunny with a of high 6C.
Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high plus 5C.
And Friday, cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high plus 3C.