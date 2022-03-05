AM800 Weather for Saturday, March 5 2022

Sunny today with a high 8C.

A few showers beginning after midnight with the temperature rising to 12 by morning.

Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud with a high 16C.

Overnight showers are expected and at times heavy in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm.

Monday, periods of snow with a high of 0 C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 3C.

Wednesday, sunny with a of high 6C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high plus 5C.

And Friday, cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high plus 3C.