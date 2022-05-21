AM800 Weather for Saturday, May 21
Cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 23C.
Tonight, showers with a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening and a low of 13C.
Tomorrow, mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning.
Monday, sunny with a high of 17C.
Tuesday, more sunshine with a high of 21C.
Wednesday, rainy with a high of 21C.
Thursday, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19C.
And Friday, cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers with a high of 19C.