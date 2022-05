Clearing this morning with a high of 17C.

Tonight, clear skies with a low of 6C.

Monday, sunny with a high of 20C, clear skies at night with a low of 11C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 25C, clear at night with a low of 2C.

Wednesday, the sunny weather continues with a high of 27C and a low of 13C.

Thursday sunny with a high of 29C and a low of 14C.

And Friday, sunny with a high of 29C.