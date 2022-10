Showers ending this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13C.

Tonight, a few clouds with a low of plus 2C.

Tomorrow, sunny with a high of 17C.

Monday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 9C.

Thursday, more sun and cloud with a high of 12C.

And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13C.