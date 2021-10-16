AM800 Weather for Saturday October 16, 2021

A special weather statement remains in effect that could bring downpours at times Saturday morning.

Showers ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 14C. Partly cloudy overnight with a Low 7C.

Mainly sunny Sunday with a high of 15C. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon, clear overnight with a low of 5C.

Monday, sunny with a high of 17C, clear overnight and a low of 6C.

Clear skies again Tuesday with a high of 21C and a low of 9C.

A mix of sun and cloud Wednesday and a high of 18C, cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11C.



