AM800 Weather for Saturday October 16, 2021
A special weather statement remains in effect that could bring downpours at times Saturday morning.
Showers ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 14C. Partly cloudy overnight with a Low 7C.
Mainly sunny Sunday with a high of 15C. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon, clear overnight with a low of 5C.
Monday, sunny with a high of 17C, clear overnight and a low of 6C.
Clear skies again Tuesday with a high of 21C and a low of 9C.
A mix of sun and cloud Wednesday and a high of 18C, cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11C.