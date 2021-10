Sunny today becoming windy Saturday morning; high of 23C or 25C with the Humidex.

Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers tonight with a low of 17C.

A few showers Sunday morning, cloudy skies and a risk of thunderstorms, with a high of 22C or 28C with the humidex.

Low of 15C overnight and a continued risk of showers Sunday evening.

Cloudy Monday, showers and a high of 22C.

A 40 percent chance of showers Monday night and a Low 14C.