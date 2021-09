A mix of sun and cloud to start the day becoming sunny Saturday with a high of 28C or 34C with the humidex.

Tonight, a few clouds with a low of 21C.

A mix of sun and cloud Sunday with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, a risk of thunderstorms and a high of 28C or 36C with the humidex.

Cloudy Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showeres and a high of 25C.

A 60 per cent chance of showere continues overnight with a low of 17C.