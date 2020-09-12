AM800 Weather for September 12, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 40% chance of showers late this afternoon...light winds with the daytime high reaching 25...feeling like 31 with the humidex.

Cloudy skies tonight with showers beginning near midnight...there's a risk of a thunderstorm with up to 15mm of rain expected...light winds with the overnight low dropping to 20.

A few showers or a thunderstorm in the morning tomorrow...another 10mm of rain expected...clearing up in the afternoon with a high of 24...29 with the humidex.

Monday - Sunny with a high of 20.

Tuesday - More sun with the high reaching 21.

and

Wednesday - Sunny again with a daytime high of 25.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -