AM800 Weather for September 12, 2021
A mix of sun and cloud Sunday with a chance of showers this afternoon or possibly a thunderstorm, windy with a high of 29C or 37C with the humidex.
Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers tonight with a risk of a thunderstorm and a low of 17C.
Monday cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers or a thunderstorm in the morning.
Clearing late in the afternoon with a high of 24C or 32C with the humidex.
Cloudy overnight with a 40 percent chance of showers and a Low of 17C.