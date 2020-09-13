AM800 Weather for September 13, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Showers ending changing to a mix of sun and cloud...a 30% chance of more rain late this afternoon...winds gusting to 40km/h with the daytime high reaching 24...feeling like 32 with the humidex.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers...clearing up overnight with the low dropping to 14.

Mainly sunny tomorrow...light winds near noon with the high reaching 20.

Tuesday - Sunny with a high of 22.

Wednesday - More sun with a high of 25.

and

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -