AM800 Weather for September 14, 2021

A mix of sun and cloud Tuesday, with the risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High of 38 with the humidex.

Mainly cloudy tonight. Showers with thunderstorms beginning this evening and ending overnight and a low of 17.

Wednesday mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. High of 29 with the humidex.

Cloudy periods overnight and low of 13.

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday with a high of 26.

Cloudy overnight with a low of 18.