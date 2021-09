Sunny on Friday with a high of 35 with the humidex.

Clear tonight, then partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 16.

Saturday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Clearing late in the afternoon and a high of 29 with the humidex.

Clear overnight with a low of 11.

Sunday, sunny and a high of 26.

Clear overnight. Low 14.