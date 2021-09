Mainly cloudy Saturday morning with the sky and fog patches clearing into the day.

Light winds out of the northeast with a high of 26C or 27C with the humidex.

Fog patches overnight Saturday with a low of 11C.

Sunday, sunny after more fog patches clear in the morning with a high of 25C or 29C with the humidex.

Monday, a 40 per cent chance of showers with a high of 27C — 60 per cent chance of rain overnight with a low of 18C.