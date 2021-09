Sunny Sunday with a high of 26C or 29C with the humidex. Clear skies with a low of 14C overnight.

Monday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms, high of 25C or 30C with the humidex.

Cloudy Tuesday with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 25C, showers overnight and a low of 14C.

High of 18C Wednesday with showers and a low of 10C overnight.