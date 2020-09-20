AM800 Weather for September 20, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly sunny today with light winds this afternoon...the daytime high reaching 18.

A few clouds tonight with more light winds...the overnight low dropping to 11.

Sunny skies tomorrow with a daytime high of 19.

Tuesday - More sun with the high reaching 23.

Wednesday - Sunny as well with a high of 26.

and

Thursday - Still sunny with a daytime high of 22.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -