AM800 Weather for September 20, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Mainly sunny today with light winds this afternoon...the daytime high reaching 18.
A few clouds tonight with more light winds...the overnight low dropping to 11.
Sunny skies tomorrow with a daytime high of 19.
Tuesday - More sun with the high reaching 23.
Wednesday - Sunny as well with a high of 26.
Thursday - Still sunny with a daytime high of 22.
