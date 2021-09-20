AM800 Weather for September 20, 2021
Mainly sunny Monday morning, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High of 34 with the humidex.
Tonight cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.
Tuesday cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning before beginning in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High of 29 with the humidex.
Showers overnight and a low 13.
Wednesday showers with a high of 17.
Showers overnight and a low of 10.