Cloudy on Tuesday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this morning. 70 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm as well. High of 28 with the humidex.

Tonight showers at times heavy with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Low 15.

Rain at times heavy on Wednesday, with the risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Amount 20 to 30 mm. High of 17.

Showers overnight and a low of 11.