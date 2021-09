Rain at times heavy on Wednesday, with the risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Amount 20 to 30 mm. High of 18.

Tonight heavy rain continuing, with another risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 20 to 30 mm. Low 15.

Thursday, showers with a high of 16.

Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Cloudy overnight and down to a low of 12.