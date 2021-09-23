AM800 Weather for September 23, 2021

Periods of drizzle Thursday morning, changing to a few showers near noon. High of 15.

A few showers ending after midnight tonight, then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and down to a low of 10.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Clearing in the morning with a high of 21.

Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 13.

Saturday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 18.

Cloudy periods overnight and a low of 11.