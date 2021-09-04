AM800 Weather for September 4, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today...light winds near noon with the high reaching 25...feeling like 29 with the humidex.

Cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of showers...more light winds with the overnight low dropping to 18.

Clearing up tomorrow morning...still windy with a high of 26...30 with the humidex.

Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 26.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 26.

Wednesday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 23.

