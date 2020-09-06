AM800 Weather for September 6, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly sunny today...getting cloudy late this afternoon with light winds...the daytime high reaching 23...feeling like 26 with the humidex.

Cloudy skies tonight with showers beginning after midnight...a risk of a thunderstorm overnight with winds gusting to 60km/h...the low dropping to 20.

More clouds tomorrow with a 60% chance of showers or a thunderstorm in the morning...changing to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with more gusting winds...the high reaching 25...32 with the humidex.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 21.

Wednesday - Sunny with the high reaching 27.

and

Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 21.

