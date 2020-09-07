AM800 Weather for September 7, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A special weather statement is in effect with high winds expected today.

Mainly cloudy today with a 40% chance of more rain or a thunderstorm...winds gusting to 70km/h with the daytime high reaching 25...feeling like 32 with the humidex.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 70% chance of showers overnight...a risk of a thunderstorm before morning with more gusting winds...the overnight low dropping to 13.

Cloudy tomorrow with a 70% chance of showers or a thunderstorm in the morning...the high reaching 22...27 with the humidex.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28.

and

Thursday - More sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 20.

