AM800 Weather for Sunday, April 10

Clearing this morning with a high of 12C.

Tonight, clear with increasing cloudiness after midnight then a 60 per cent chance of showers before morning.

Monday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 16C.

Wednesday cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22C.

Thursday, cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers with a high 14C.

Friday, cloudy and windy with a high of 10C.

And Saturday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8C.