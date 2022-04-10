AM800 Weather for Sunday, April 10
Clearing this morning with a high of 12C.
Tonight, clear with increasing cloudiness after midnight then a 60 per cent chance of showers before morning.
Monday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning.
Tuesday, sunny with a high of 16C.
Wednesday cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22C.
Thursday, cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers with a high 14C.
Friday, cloudy and windy with a high of 10C.
And Saturday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8C.