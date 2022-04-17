AM800 Weather for Sunday, April 17

Sunny today, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6C.

Tonight, clear with a low minus 1C.

Monday, cloudy with periods of snow or rain beginning in the morning and a high of plus 4C.

Tuesday, cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 9C

Wednesday, increasing cloudiness with a high of 8C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19C.

Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26.