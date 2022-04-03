AM800 Weather for Sunday, April 3

A few flurries or rain showers ending this morning then cloudy.

A 30 per cent chance of rain this afternoon with a high 11C.

Tonight, mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low 0C.

Tomorrow, cloudy with periods of rain beginning in the morning and a high of 6C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a high of 11C.

Wednesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11C.

Thursday, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10C.

Friday, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 5C.

And Saturday cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 7C.