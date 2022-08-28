AM800 Weather for Sunday, August 28

Sunny this morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 30C and the humidex 38C.

Tonight, partly cloud with a low of 21C.

Tomorrow, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 30C.

Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 29C.

Wednesday, more sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 27C.

Thursday, sunny with a high of 23C.

Friday, more sunshine with a high of 24C.

And Saturday, sunny with a high of 26C.