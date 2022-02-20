AM800 Weather for Sunday, February 20

A sunny Sunday today with a high of plus 5C and a wind chill minus 18C.

Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle and a high plus 5C.

Tuesday, periods of rain are expected with a high of plus 9C

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 1C.

Thursday, cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high of minus 8C.

Friday, cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high minus 5C

and Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 4C.