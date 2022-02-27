AM800 Weather for Sunday, February 27

Cloudy today with a 60 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon and a high plus 3C with a wind chill minus 12C in the morning.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the evening with a low minus 9C and a wind chill minus 13C overnight.

Tomorrow, mainly sunny with a high of minus 2C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of plus 3C.

Wednesday, cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 7C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 1C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 2C.

And Saturday, cloudy with a high plus 2C.

