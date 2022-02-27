AM800 Weather for Sunday, February 27
Cloudy today with a 60 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon and a high plus 3C with a wind chill minus 12C in the morning.
Tonight, partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the evening with a low minus 9C and a wind chill minus 13C overnight.
Tomorrow, mainly sunny with a high of minus 2C.
Tuesday, cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of plus 3C.
Wednesday, cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 7C.
Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 1C.
Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 2C.
And Saturday, cloudy with a high plus 2C.