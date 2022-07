Sunny on Sunday with a high of 28°C. Tonight, clear skies expected with a low of 15°C.

Starting off the week tomorrow, a mix of sun and clouds. A high of 33°C but feeling like 41°C with the humidity. A 60 percent chance of showers overnight and a low of 21°C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds as well with a 30 percent chance of showers for the day, a high of 30°C. Overnight there will be some cloudy periods with a small chance of rain and a low of 18°C