AM800 Weather for Sunday, July 17

Cloudy today with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25C.

Tonight, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 19C.

Monday, mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers near noon with a high of 29C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 33.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 31C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 29C.

Friday, sunny with a high of 29C.

And Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 30.

