AM800 Weather for Sunday, July 24

Showers with a few thunderstorms ending late this morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

A risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon and a high of 30C.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening and a risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 19C.

Tomorrow, mainly sunny with a high of 26C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 28C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 31C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 29C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high 29C.

And Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 30C.