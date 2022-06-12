AM800 Weather for Sunday, June 12

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/h this afternoon with a high 28°C, feeling like 33°C with the humidity.

Becoming cloudy this evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers. A low 17°C.

Monday, sunny in the morning before an increase in clouds by the afternoon. A high 29°C but feeling more like 34°C with the humidex.

A mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, with a high 30°C.

Wednesday another mix of sun and cloud and a high 35°C.