iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

AM800 Weather for Sunday, June 26

AM800-News-Cloudy-Weather-3-July2017.JPG

Mainly cloudy today with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

A risk of thunderstorms this afternoon with a high of 31C. 

Tonight, partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening and a low of 16C.

Tomorrow, sunny becoming a mix of sun and cloud later on with a high of 23C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 28C. 

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 30C.

Thursday, sunny with a high of 33C.

And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 32C.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE