AM800 Weather for Sunday, June 26

Mainly cloudy today with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

A risk of thunderstorms this afternoon with a high of 31C.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening and a low of 16C.

Tomorrow, sunny becoming a mix of sun and cloud later on with a high of 23C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 28C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 30C.

Thursday, sunny with a high of 33C.

And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 32C.