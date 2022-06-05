AM800 Weather for Sunday, June 5

Cloudy today with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud early this afternoon with a high of 24C.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 20C.

Tomorrow, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the afternoon with a high of 24C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22C.

Wednesday, sunny with a high of 22C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26C.

Friday, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 24C.

And Saturday, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 21C.