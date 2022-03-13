AM800 Weather for Sunday, March 13
Cloudy this morning, then a 30 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon with a high of plus 3C.
Tonight, partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening and a low of minus 1C.
Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud with a high 10C.
Tuesday, cloudy with a high of 8C.
Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high 15C.
Thursday, more sun and cloud with a high 15C.
Friday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 8C.
And Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 9C.