AM800 Weather for Sunday, March 20
A mix of sun and cloud today, with a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 13C.
Tonight, fog patches developing overnight with a low of plus 2C.
Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating in the morning and a high of 13C
Tuesday, cloudy with a high of 7C.
Wednesday, rain and wind with a high of 8C.
Thursday, showers with a high of 9C.
Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of rain showers and a high 8C.
and Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high 6C.