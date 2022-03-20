AM800 Weather for Sunday, March 20

A mix of sun and cloud today, with a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 13C.

Tonight, fog patches developing overnight with a low of plus 2C.

Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating in the morning and a high of 13C

Tuesday, cloudy with a high of 7C.

Wednesday, rain and wind with a high of 8C.

Thursday, showers with a high of 9C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of rain showers and a high 8C.

and Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high 6C.