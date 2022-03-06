AM800 Weather for Sunday, March 6 2022

A few showers ending then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm with a high of 17C.

Tonight, cloudy with periods of rain beginning and a risk of freezing rain with a low of 0C.

Tomorrrow, periods of rain mixed with snow and the tempeture steady near plus 1C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 3C.

Wednesday, more sunshine with a high of 6C

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high plus 4C.

Friday, cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high plus 4C.

And Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 2C.