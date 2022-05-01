AM800 Weather for Sunday, May 1
Showers ending late this morning then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm with a high of 19C.
Tonight, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 10C.
Monday, mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon and a high of 17C.
Tuesday, rain is expected with a high of 14C.
Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15C.
Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 14C.
Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15C.
And Saturday more sun and cloud with a high of 16C.