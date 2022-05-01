AM800 Weather for Sunday, May 1

Showers ending late this morning then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm with a high of 19C.

Tonight, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 10C.

Monday, mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon and a high of 17C.

Tuesday, rain is expected with a high of 14C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 14C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15C.

And Saturday more sun and cloud with a high of 16C.



