AM800 Weather for Sunday, May 8

Sunny today with a of high 17C.

Tonight, a few clouds with a low of 9C.

Tomorrow, will be sunny with a high of 21C and clear at night with a low of 11C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 25C, clear at night with a low of 12C.

Wednesday, more sunshine with a high of 27C and a low of 13C.

Thursday, the sunny weather continues with a high of 29C and a low of 14C.

Friday, sunny with a high of 29C and a low of 14C.

And Saturday, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26C.