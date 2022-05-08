iHeartRadio
AM800 Weather for Sunday, May 8

Sunny today with a of high 17C.

Tonight, a few clouds with a low of 9C. 

Tomorrow, will be sunny with a high of 21C and clear at night with a low of 11C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 25C, clear at night with a low of 12C. 

Wednesday, more sunshine with a high of 27C and a low of 13C. 

Thursday, the sunny weather continues with a high of 29C and a low of 14C.

Friday, sunny with a high of 29C and a low of 14C. 

And Saturday, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26C.

