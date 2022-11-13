AM800 Weather for Sunday, November 13
Mainly cloudy today with a high of plus 4C.
Tonight, partly cloudy with a low of minus 3C.
Tomorrow, sunny with a high of plus 3C.
Tuesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of plus 5C.
Wednesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 6C.
Thursday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of plus 5C.
Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high plus 3C.
And Saturday, cloudy with a high of 0C.