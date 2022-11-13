AM800 Weather for Sunday, November 13

Mainly cloudy today with a high of plus 4C.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a low of minus 3C.

Tomorrow, sunny with a high of plus 3C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of plus 5C.

Wednesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 6C.

Thursday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of plus 5C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high plus 3C.

And Saturday, cloudy with a high of 0C.