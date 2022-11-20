AM800 Weather for Sunday, November 20

Increasing cloudiness this morning with a high of minus 3C and a wind chill near minus 14C.

Tonight, clearing with a low of minus 5C.

Tomorrow, mainly sunny with a high of plus 2C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of plus 5C.

Wednesday, more sunshine with a high of plus 5C.

Thursday, cloudy with a high of 7C.

Friday, periods of rain or snow with a high of plus 5C.

And Saturday, rain showers or flurries with a high of plus 4C.

