AM800 Weather for Sunday, November 20
Increasing cloudiness this morning with a high of minus 3C and a wind chill near minus 14C.
Tonight, clearing with a low of minus 5C.
Tomorrow, mainly sunny with a high of plus 2C.
Tuesday, sunny with a high of plus 5C.
Wednesday, more sunshine with a high of plus 5C.
Thursday, cloudy with a high of 7C.
Friday, periods of rain or snow with a high of plus 5C.
And Saturday, rain showers or flurries with a high of plus 4C.
