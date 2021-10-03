AM800 Weather for Sunday October 3, 2021

Rain ending Sunday morning, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of more showers throughout the day.

Temperatures expected to hit 22C or 29C with the humidex, with a risk of thundershowers in the afternoon.

Cloudy Sunday night with a 50 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm, low of 17C.

Monday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, high of 21C or 26C with the humidex.

Showers continuing overnight with a low of 14C.

Forty per cent chance of showers again Tuesday with a cloudy high of 21C and a low of 15C overnight.