AM800 Weather for Sunday, October 9
Sunny today with a high of 18C.
Tonight, mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and a low of 6C.
Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 18C.
Tuesday, sunny with a high of 21C.
Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18C.
Thursday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14C.
Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13C.
And Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13C.