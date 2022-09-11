iHeartRadio
AM800 Weather for Sunday, September 11

Cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorm with a high of 24C.

Tonight, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening and a low of 19C. 

Tomorrow, showers ending in the afternoon then cloudy with a high of 22C. 

Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23C.

Wednesday, sunny with a high of 26C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24C.

Friday, more sun and cloud with a high of 25C.

And Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28C.
 

