AM800 Weather for Sunday, September 18

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 29C.

Tonight, mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 19C. 

Tomorrow, mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28C. 

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 26C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 29C.

Thursday, more sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19C.

Friday, sunny with a high of 19C.  

And Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20C.

