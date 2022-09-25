iHeartRadio
AM800 Weather for Sunday, September 25


Cloudy today, with a 60 per cent chance of showers, a risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 19C.

Tonight, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers, a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening and a low of 11C. 

Tomorrow, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17C. 

Tuesday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15C.

Thursday, sunny with a high of 17C.

Friday, sunny with a high of 19C.

And Saturday, more sunshine with a high of 22C. 

