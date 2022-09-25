AM800 Weather for Sunday, September 25
Cloudy today, with a 60 per cent chance of showers, a risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 19C.
Tonight, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers, a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening and a low of 11C.
Tomorrow, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17C.
Tuesday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14C.
Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15C.
Thursday, sunny with a high of 17C.
Friday, sunny with a high of 19C.
And Saturday, more sunshine with a high of 22C.