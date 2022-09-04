AM800 Weather for Sunday, September 4

Cloudy today, with a 40 per cent chance of showers, with risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 26C.

Tonight, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 19C.

Tomorrow, cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23C.

Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high 27C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28C.

Saturday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26.

