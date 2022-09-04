AM800 Weather for Sunday, September 4
Cloudy today, with a 40 per cent chance of showers, with risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 26C.
Tonight, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 19C.
Tomorrow, cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23C.
Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25C.
Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27C.
Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high 27C.
Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28C.
Saturday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26.