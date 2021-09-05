AM800 Weather for Sunday September 5

Cloudy with a mix of sun and cloud Sunday morning. Wind coming out of the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h with a high of 26C or 29C with the humidex.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 km/h after midnight with a low of 16C.

A mix of sun and cloud Monday with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning.

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h in the morning then light late in the afternoon with a high of 24C or 26 with the humidex and a low of 13C overnight.